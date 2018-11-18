Waters Co. (WAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.52 Million

Analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post sales of $702.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $690.71 million to $713.00 million. Waters reported sales of $687.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.43 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waters from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

WAT traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.57. 492,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Waters has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.63.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $762,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1,651.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

