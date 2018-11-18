Weatherford International plc (WFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other Weatherford International news, Director Angela A. Minas bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,711 shares in the company, valued at $251,641.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Macaulay sold 767,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $2,195,310.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,406.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 150.0% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 37.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 55,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 51.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE WFT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,136,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,988,676. The company has a market cap of $780.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.84. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.41.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 45.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

