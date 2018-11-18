Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Progress Software (PRGS)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.88. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progress Software news, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 2,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 63,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

