Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) a $50.00 Price Target

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) received a $50.00 price target from equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of AIV opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $242.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.80 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 92.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $228,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,657.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,613,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 105,783 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

