Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a news sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Wells Fargo & Co’s score:

NYSE WFC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $52.94. 18,872,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,259,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $258.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

