Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,876,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,282 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $203,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,088,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,789 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,103,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78,797 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,223,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,583 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,910,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,526,000 after purchasing an additional 372,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $952,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Edward Jones upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

