Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 44,314 Shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 598,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,314 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $65,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,160,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.04.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/wells-fargo-company-mn-acquires-44314-shares-of-dte-energy-co-dte.html.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.