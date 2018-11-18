Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $64.06 Million Holdings in Saia Inc (SAIA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,668 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.26% of Saia worth $64,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,970,000 after purchasing an additional 278,613 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 64.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,926,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 822,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 7.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIA stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. Saia Inc has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on shares of Saia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

