WesBanco (WSBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSBC. BidaskClub lowered shares of WesBanco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WesBanco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on shares of WesBanco and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.25.

WesBanco stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. 77,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $51.12.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.07 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 24.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $182,673.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony F. Pietranton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,256 shares of company stock worth $752,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

