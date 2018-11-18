Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) Stock Price Down 13.2% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) were down 13.2% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 1,595,466 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 476,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Wesco Aircraft had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $406.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAIR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 410.5% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 598,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 481,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the second quarter worth approximately $34,957,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 767.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 1,823,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the third quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile (NYSE:WAIR)

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics programs, and point-of-use inventory management.

