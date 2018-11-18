Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Given $1.60 Average Target Price by Analysts

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:WRN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $1.60 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Western Copper and Gold an industry rank of 184 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:WRN opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Copper and Gold (WRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.