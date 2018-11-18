Western Uranium & Vanadium (WSTRF) vs. Abtech (ABHD) Financial Comparison

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) and Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Western Uranium & Vanadium and Abtech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A Abtech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Abtech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Abtech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Uranium & Vanadium and Abtech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Uranium & Vanadium $20,000.00 2,571.70 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Abtech $570,000.00 885.74 -$3.79 million N/A N/A

Western Uranium & Vanadium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Abtech.

Profitability

This table compares Western Uranium & Vanadium and Abtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Uranium & Vanadium -452.38% 6.60% 5.16% Abtech -594.40% N/A -595.89%

Summary

Western Uranium & Vanadium beats Abtech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project located in San Juan County, Utah; the Sage mine project located in San Juan County, Utah and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn project located in San Juan County, Utah. It also has interests in the Hansen, North Hansen, High Park, Hansen Picnic Tree, and Taylor Ranch projects located in Fremont and Teller Counties, Colorado; and the Keota project located in Weld County, Colorado, as well as Ferris Haggerty project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Western Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. in October 2018. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Abtech Company Profile

Abtech Holdings, Inc., an environmental technologies company, provides solutions to address issues of water pollution. It develops Smart Sponge, a polymer technology that focuses the removal of hydrocarbons and oil derivatives from surface water; Smart Sponge Plus, an antimicrobial agent to reduce coliform bacteria found in storm water, industrial wastewater, and municipal wastewater; and Ironwood and Smart Sponge HM media, a carbon-based renewable material with attached nanostructures for the removal of phosphates, as well as heavy metals, such as selenium, chromium, copper, iron, lead, and zinc. The company offers Smart Sponge Popcorn for various filtration applications; Ultra-Urban Filter, a modular filtration unit for use in curb opening and top down storm drains, and to treat storm water runoff for new or retrofitted sites by absorbing oil and grease, and capturing trash and sediment; and End-of-Pipe Water Treatment Systems to treat individual catch basins It also provides Smart Pak for use in new or existing end-of-pipe systems, such as vaults; and Absorbent Booms and Line Skimmers to absorb and permanently encapsulate hydrocarbons resulting in no dewatering of oily water during removal. In addition, the company offers Passive Skimmers to absorb and encapsulate hydrocarbons by floating directly on the water in catch basins, sumps, oil/water separators, and marine fueling stations; and Bilge Skimmer for permanently encapsulating the petroleum hydrocarbons that appear as oily sheen in the engine compartment during normal boat operation. Further, it provides industrial process water systems to purify well or surface makeup water streams for various plant requirements; and develops de-oiling solutions for the produced water market for the removal of free oil. The company serves the oil and gas industry, and spill prevention and control markets. Abtech Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

