Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Given Sell Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Wabtec's high operating expenses are concerning and might hurt the bottom line going forward. Notably, operating expenses increased 16.7% in the third quarter primarily due to a 24.2% rise in selling, general and administrative expenses. Consequently, operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) deteriorated to 16.4% from 15.8% in the prior-year period. Moreover, the company has lowered guidance for full-year operating margin due to tariff increases and lower-margin contracts in the UK. It now anticipates the same to be 13% from 13.5% expected earlier. Operating margin was 13.1% in 2017. However, the company reported better-than-expected revenues in the third quarter. Moreover, the top line increased 12.5% year over year. Results benefitted from organic sales growth and acquisitions. In fact, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wellington Shields raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.73.

NYSE:WAB traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.98. 668,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,380. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Brooks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $2,211,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $874,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,444 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,385.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,827,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,767,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,641,000.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

