Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report earnings per share of $1.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.51. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $8.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLK. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $135.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.76.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 40,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $2,938,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,611,347.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 72.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,018,000 after acquiring an additional 308,887 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,270,000. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $124.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.