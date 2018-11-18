Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 11.1% during the second quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 659,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,567,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Shares of WFC opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/wetherby-asset-management-inc-raises-position-in-wells-fargo-co-wfc.html.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.