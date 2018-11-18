Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (WHF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10

Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WHF) declared a interim dividend on Saturday, November 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd.

Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs stock opened at A$4.53 ($3.21) on Friday.

