William Lyon Homes (WLH) CEO Buys $92,800.00 in Stock

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) CEO Matthew R. Zaist acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,979.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE WLH opened at $11.98 on Friday. William Lyon Homes has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $534.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLH. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLH. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 13.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 7.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 188.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,584,000 after acquiring an additional 394,088 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 8.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes during the second quarter valued at about $2,370,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

