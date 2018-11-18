William P. Tully Sells 750 Shares of Kadant Inc. (KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director William P. Tully sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $74,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KAI stock opened at $99.66 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.65 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kadant by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,325 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Kadant by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 234,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research set a $112.00 price objective on Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “William P. Tully Sells 750 Shares of Kadant Inc. (KAI) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/william-p-tully-sells-750-shares-of-kadant-inc-kai-stock.html.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.