Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush set a $63.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.05.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,368.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,530.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $979,005.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 14.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 713,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,913,000 after buying an additional 92,762 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 108.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 93,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 98.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.