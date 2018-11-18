Windstream (WIN) Bonds Trading 6% Lower

An issue of Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) bonds fell 6% against their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.375% coupon and is set to mature on August 1, 2023. The debt is now trading at $44.50. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Windstream from $7.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Windstream in a report on Friday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.
Shares of NASDAQ WIN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 892,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,354. Windstream Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $13.65.
Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Windstream Holdings Inc will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Windstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Windstream during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Windstream during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Windstream during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Windstream by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Windstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIN)
Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.
Recommended Story: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.