WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $239.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $206.86 and a 52-week high of $313.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.81 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,218 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.28, for a total transaction of $335,291.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $30,059.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $566,488.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,021 shares of company stock worth $64,951,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.48.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

