WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter worth $1,570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Trinseo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 16.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of TSE opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.50. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/winton-group-ltd-cuts-stake-in-trinseo-s-a-tse.html.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.