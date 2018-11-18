WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $554,000 in Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Stock

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 979.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Context Partners Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.25 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

