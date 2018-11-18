Wirecard (WDI) PT Set at €230.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €193.00 ($224.42) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €159.00 ($184.88) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €196.91 ($228.97).

WDI opened at €147.80 ($171.86) on Wednesday. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a 1 year high of €111.00 ($129.07).

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

