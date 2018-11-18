WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,384,532 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 431% from the previous session’s volume of 260,641 shares.The stock last traded at $41.73 and had previously closed at $41.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at about $185,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

