Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 918,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,566,000 after acquiring an additional 95,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,977,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,435,000 after acquiring an additional 236,693 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 77,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,584,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $303,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $483,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at $765,708.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock worth $1,191,254 over the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWD opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.01 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

