Xunlei (XNET) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XNET. TheStreet downgraded Xunlei from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Xunlei from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of Xunlei stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. 273,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,866. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.03 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter worth $113,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the third quarter worth $124,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the third quarter worth $183,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

