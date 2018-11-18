Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in AMERCO (UHAL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. AMERCO makes up 0.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $46,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,057.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 16.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 26.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $27,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Hayes bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $380.05 per share, with a total value of $76,010.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd.

Shares of UHAL opened at $338.02 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $316.00 and a 1 year high of $386.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $8.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $1.86. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 17.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

