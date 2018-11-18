Yelp Inc (YELP) Insider Sells $165,950.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) insider Alan Ramsay sold 5,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:YELP opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 192.76, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.29. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. Yelp had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,383 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 186,427 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,513 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 639,749 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 166,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,096,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $82,149,000 after purchasing an additional 285,890 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Yelp Inc (YELP) Insider Sells $165,950.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/yelp-inc-yelp-insider-sells-165950-00-in-stock.html.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.