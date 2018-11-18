Yelp’s (YELP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a report published on Saturday. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from rising advertisements on the platform. The company’s shift toward selling advertising plans without any fixed duration is leading to a robust increase in paying advertiser accounts. The collaboration with GrubHub is a tailwind for Yelp as it provides users with access to a significant number of restaurants available for food ordering on the platform. Besides, the company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is also encouraging. Estimates have been going up ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, sgnificant competition from Internet giants like Google, Microsoft’s Bing and Facebook is a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yelp to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yelp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cowen set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.14.

NYSE:YELP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,603. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 468.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan Ramsay sold 5,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $165,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 10,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $470,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,500 shares of company stock worth $9,665,095 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $381,814,000 after acquiring an additional 606,426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Yelp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,345,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $164,585,000 after acquiring an additional 288,790 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP grew its stake in Yelp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 2,329,593 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after acquiring an additional 171,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in Yelp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,120,140 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $104,310,000 after acquiring an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,554,043 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after purchasing an additional 126,090 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

