Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8,866.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $121,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 64.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Argus set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

