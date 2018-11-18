Zacks: 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 107 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FCCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 436.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $321,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCCY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. 8,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,290. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.41.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

