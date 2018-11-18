Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.28. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $113.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $120.12.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $246,962.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,669 shares in the company, valued at $141,697,795.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 57,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $5,551,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,925.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,103 shares of company stock worth $40,942,762. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.