Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.44 Million

Equities analysts expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to announce $155.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. HighPoint Resources posted sales of $83.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year sales of $467.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.55 million to $508.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $869.64 million, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $973.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price target on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

In other HighPoint Resources news, COO Paul W. Geiger III bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth $3,896,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $3,323,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $8,409,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HighPoint Resources stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

