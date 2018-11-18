Zacks: Analysts Expect Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Digital Turbine reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Turbine.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.85.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 188,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

In related news, Director Roy H. Chestnutt bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,127.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,550 shares in the company, valued at $371,538.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unterberg Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,785,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 397.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,238,351 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Digital Turbine by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,480,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 97,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Digital Turbine by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,400,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 825,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

