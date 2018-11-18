Zacks: Analysts Expect NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). NCS Multistage posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NCS Multistage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NCSM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 683,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $319.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.14. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Marty Stromquist sold 67,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $520,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 122,113 shares of company stock worth $905,075. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 18.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,311,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after buying an additional 661,076 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 30.8% in the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 715,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 168,366 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 13.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 67,402 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 6.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 524,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

