Zacks: Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) to Announce $1.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.76. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Sandler O’Neill raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

NTRS opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust has a one year low of $87.98 and a one year high of $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,842,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,413,762,000 after buying an additional 378,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,206,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,014,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,401,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 121,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,596,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,152,000 after buying an additional 207,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 56.6% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,522,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,509,000 after buying an additional 911,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

