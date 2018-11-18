Zacks: Analysts Expect Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) to announce $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $884.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.96.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,638. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,024.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $75,184.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,796 shares of company stock worth $2,577,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,082,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,798,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,335 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Qorvo by 32.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,408,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,047,000 after purchasing an additional 838,994 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,954,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,192,000 after purchasing an additional 53,355 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Qorvo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,939,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

