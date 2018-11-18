Zacks: Analysts Expect SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will post $72.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.00 million and the highest is $74.90 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $58.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year sales of $242.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $244.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $332.15 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $360.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SilverBow Resources.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.64). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $344,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,870 shares of company stock valued at $52,321 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 336,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.