Zacks: Analysts Expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) to Announce $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) will report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for WABCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. WABCO posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WABCO will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WABCO.

Get WABCO alerts:

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. WABCO had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $914.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. WABCO’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of WABCO from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of WABCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of WABCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WABCO from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after buying an additional 204,800 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WABCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBC traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.43. 294,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. WABCO has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WABCO (WBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.