Zacks: Analysts Set $18.00 Target Price for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 156 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Sunday, September 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 136,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAKE traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $13.84. 11,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,053. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.12.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.