Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anixter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Anixter International reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixter International will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anixter International.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

AXE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

NYSE AXE opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.08. Anixter International has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 61,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

