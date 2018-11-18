Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) to Post $1.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.61. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $408.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BOKF shares. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.79.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $46,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,552.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 476 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $49,161.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF opened at $85.84 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

