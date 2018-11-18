Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Will Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.52. Coherent reported earnings per share of $3.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $10.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $11.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. Coherent had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $461.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coherent from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (down previously from $242.00) on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.00.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 458 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $60,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 6,501.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,790,000 after buying an additional 410,607 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 57.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,103,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,582,000 after buying an additional 400,681 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 4,143.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 343,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,679,000 after buying an additional 335,087 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,534,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Coherent by 154.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after buying an additional 200,049 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent stock opened at $131.02 on Thursday. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

