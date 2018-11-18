Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc (GPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $938.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.30.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.69. 1,080,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,370. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $95.32 and a 52-week high of $129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $76,762.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,252.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $71,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,453.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,655 shares of company stock worth $11,496,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

