Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iterum Therapeutics PLC (ITRM) to Announce -$2.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) will post earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.04) to ($10.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($5.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iterum Therapeutics.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

ITRM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $20.00 target price on Iterum Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In related news, Director Mark Chin purchased 58,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $353,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $374,020 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITRM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. 11,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,187. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 11.53.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.