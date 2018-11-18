Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce sales of $526.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.60 million and the highest is $527.20 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $487.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $522.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 47,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,799,241.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,208.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad Keetch sold 64,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,875,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,972 shares of company stock worth $6,101,157. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 14,877.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,738 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

