Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) to Announce $1.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) to announce $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.97. Amc Networks reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $696.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.20 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 221.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.89. 581,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,841. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $69.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 71.3% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 14.7% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 335.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 4.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 80,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 103,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

