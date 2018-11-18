Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDK Global Inc (CDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $577.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to post $577.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $571.04 million to $584.20 million. CDK Global posted sales of $561.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. CDK Global had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 173.86%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Barrington Research set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other news, CFO Joseph A. Tautges acquired 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.68 per share, with a total value of $400,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $127,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,199.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,134,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in CDK Global by 43.1% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,005,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,475,000 after acquiring an additional 905,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 35.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,138,000 after acquiring an additional 739,661 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,048,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,432,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $50.39. 1,378,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,593. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

