Zacks: Brokerages Expect Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $105.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,607,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 272,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 934.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 877,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 792,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. 1,158,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,304. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

